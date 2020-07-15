North-east council to reopen public toilets at country parks

Aberdeenshire Council is reopening public toilets at north-east country parks ahead of the weekend.

Following Scottish Government guidance, the council closed all its public conveniences following the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

The local authority is responsible for 43 public conveniences across Aberdeenshire, in addition to nine comfort partners, 10 community-run sites and a small number of park sites which are managed by its roads and landscape services.

Council staff have been undertaking deep cleans of the facilities and a new three-times-a-day cleaning regime will be in place during the weeks ahead.

The facilities at Aden Country Park, Haughton Country Park, Haddo Country Park and Balmedie Country Park are being cleaned and prepared for the weekend opening.

Visitors to the region’s country parks are reminded that none of the sites have full-time attendants and you should pay particular attention to physical distancing and hygiene considerations when attending any public toilets.

The portable chemical toilet at Potarch Green on Deeside between Banchory and Kincardine O’Neil will be removed temporarily as the council do not have the resources available to maintain the facility.

The toilet will be returned once the situation improves and Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience to walkers.