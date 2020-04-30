North-east council to reopen housing applications

A north-east council will accepting applications for local authority housing from tomorrow.

Aberdeenshire Council has said customers are advised that applications may take longer to process than normal and an email address must be provided to allow correspondence to be sent.

The housing allocations were stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic and existing tenants are being asked to remain in their current home where possible and safe to do so.

Allan Jones, Aberdeenshire Council’s housing manager for the options and homelessness service, said: “Despite the challenging situation we are facing we remain fully aware of the pressures faced by some people within their existing accommodation.

“We therefore would continue to encourage anyone facing domestic abuse issues to contact the service for help and advice. This can be done by calling us on 01467 533509.

“Alternatively, we have a WhatsApp service that can be contacted on 07776 190987. Outwith normal working hours we have a fully staffed out of hours service which can be contacted on 03456 081203.”

To apply for an Aberdeenshire Council home visit www.apply4homes.org.uk