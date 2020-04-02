North-east council to extend childcare hubs’ hours

A north-east council is extending the opening hours of its childcare hubs to support key workers.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced its 17 childcare hubs set up in primary schools across the area will operate with extended opening hours from next week.

The move is designed to allow more flexibility to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday and throughout the Easter break the hubs will open between 7.30am and 6.45pm Monday to Friday.

And from April 20 they will operate between the same times seven days a week.

A statement from the local authority said: “Those accessing hubs are asked to discuss requirements with hub staff. You may also be asked to complete an online schedule of your childcare requirements to allow us to track demand and continue to review these opening hours.

“Currently we are continuing to focus this provision on prioritising places to Category 1 key workers but may be able to place others with our partner providers.

“If you have already completed our request for childcare form, a member of staff will be in touch. If not, and you would like to, email earlyyears@aberdeenshire.gov.uk”