North-east council to discuss sustainability measures

Councillors are to discuss a north-east local authority’s response to reducing emissions at an upcoming meeting.

The Just Transition Commission was established by Scottish ministers to look at how to take action on reducing emissions as part of Scotland’s action on climate change.

The concept originated from the trade union movement.

It includes taking actions to maximise the economic and social opportunities that moving to a net-zero economy by 2045 can offer.

Aberdeenshire Council has outlined a response to the Scottish Government requested in a call for evidence, which will be presented at the upcoming sustainability committee on Wednesday, May 20.

Feedback given to the government may help to inform the commission’s final recommendations.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The council said there is a number of economic opportunities associated with meeting Scotland’s climate change targets, such as developing new industries, investing in technologies which are environmentally friendly, supporting innovation, demonstrating global leadership, ensuring sustainable food systems and more.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently working towards the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH), a four-year programme which will increase energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions in tenants homes and work towards reducing fuel poverty, which will help it carry out its goal.

It has provided feedback to the Scottish Government based on its progress so far.

A report prepared by Claudia Cowie, team leader of sustainability and climate change on behalf of Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, said: “It is anticipated, at this time, that after the four year programme is completed during 2023, 71% (9276) of the total number of our houses will pass EESSH requirements.

“The figure is lower than initially planned due to difficulties faced with installation of Internal Wall Insulation (IWI) and Solar Photovoltaic Roof Panels (PV). Also, the programme is finishing later than the initial desire to do so by December 2021.

“Aberdeenshire Council have been successful in securing £2.1m of matched funding from the Scottish Government through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP) to carry out a trial project at 500 Council homes called Smart, Solar and Storage.

“The project uses PVs and battery storage combined with Smart Technology which offers energy savings to tenants and also has the potential to generate an income for the council.

“For those on lower incomes, there will be a real economic challenge and the whole transition to Net Zero needs to be just and fair for all, but as yet how this will be achieved is not detailed in this interim report.”

Aberdeenshire Council added that solutions for low carbon heat provision in rural and remote communities will be the biggest obstacle to delivering the targets.

It added that it hopes case studies and solutions for infrastructure that will support net zero for all will be produced.

The report adds: “If all sections of our population can see how this can apply to them, then the buy in to the transition will undoubtedly increase and the likely hood of success be far greater.”

Councillors will be asked to approve that the report is submitted to the Scottish Government as a final response.