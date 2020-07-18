North-east council to discuss response to Aberdeen’s local development plan

Councillors are to discuss making a representation to city officials over plans to change greenbelt land to be used for development.

Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan for 2020 is currently open for consultation.

Part of this includes an allocation site at Royal Devenick Park, south of Deeside Brae, for 150 homes.

It was one of three sites that was added to the local development plan at a meeting of full council on March 2.

Plans for homes have already been submitted for the site by The Comer Group.

Councillors at the Kincardine and Mearns area committee on Aberdeenshire Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss making a submission to neighbouring Aberdeen City Council about the site.

It has been determined that making a formal representation on the site is within Aberdeenshire Council’s interest, as it may have potential implications on the North Kincardine area.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors on Tuesday states: “Any comments made by the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will be provided to the Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) on 20 August 2020 where approval of the draft response will be sought. Should the ISC agree with the draft response it will be submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

“The allocation of site OP46 could have cross boundary implications as it lies on the

Aberdeen City/Aberdeenshire administrative boundary. The proposed allocation is associated with a much larger development proposal that is mostly within Aberdeenshire.

“A total of four overlapping bids (KN069 to KN072) were proposed in the Banchory Devenick area for up to 1310 homes, commercial and employment land and a primary school. None of the Banchory Devenick bids were supported in the Aberdeenshire Main Issues Report 2019 and they are not allocated in the Proposed Aberdeenshire LDP 2020.”

This site, as well as those in the Banchory Devenick area, were not supported as the area acts like a gateway into Aberdeen and allows for “impressive views”, as well as that development would have a negative impact on the green belt and landscape setting of Aberdeen.

The report adds: “Officers are strongly opposed to any further development of any scale in this area, which is a highly sensitive landscape and visual resource. Development in this area would be unconnected to Aberdeen/Deeside Brae as the only road access is in Aberdeenshire, and there is infrastructure and road network capacity concerns. Furthermore, given the pressure for development in this area, there is a risk to the longterm integrity of the green belt in Aberdeenshire. As such, it is not believed this is the right development in the right place and goes against the principle established in Scottish Planning Policy.”

The Aberdeen Local Development plan is open for representations to be made until August 31.

To submit an opinion on the proposed plan, visit https://bit.ly/2CcIfec