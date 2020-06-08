North-east council to discuss low uptake in group participation

Councillors are to discuss a report outlining the low uptake of north-east groups registering to work with the council on community planning projects.

Participation requests give groups and individuals the chance to help determine the future of communities.

Only two requests have been received by Aberdeenshire Council since April 2017.

One of the requests was received in the 2018/19 period from the Mearns Community Council and the other during 2019/20 from Stonehaven and District Community Council.

In both cases, it resulted in changes to a public service being provided.

It was agreed that Stonehaven members would be co-opted on to mental health projects if they have a link to the area, and the Mearns group are now involved in making participatory budgeting decisions.

A report, which will be heard by councillors this week, said that research in Aberdeenshire shows that 26% of people feel they are part of decisions affecting their community.

And 75% agreed that people in their area can find ways of improving things than they want to, which may suggest that they feel empowered to make changes.

The report states: “The diversity of Aberdeenshire communities, both geographic and of interest, give Aberdeenshire its unique sense of place.

“The council, along with partners, is committed to engaging and involving communities to create opportunities for increased participation in decision making and the design and delivery of services within those communities.

“Through its commitment in achieving its strategic priorities, it was agreed that the council will provide opportunities for groups and individuals to have a voice on how things are done and have the potential to play a greater role in their local community.”

The process offers groups the opportunity to have a more pro-active role in having their voices heard on how services are planned and delivered.

The report said it will continue to improve its future approaches to participation requests.

The report adds: “There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and a diverse range of appropriate methods may need to be used to ensure outcome improvement processes are meaningful.

“The council will continue to assess the impact of processes and use what we have learned to improve future outcome improvement processes.

“To help understand the wider impact of engagement and participation of members of the public and community groups we will continue to use the Aberdeenshire Council Reputation tracker and Citizens’ Panel, to monitor the extent to which residents and communities think the council takes account of views and are involved in local decision making.”