North-east council to discuss consultation on sexual entertainment venues

Councillors will discuss the views of members of the public who took part in a consultation into the licensing of sexual entertainment venues.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out a survey on its draft policy for the licensing on sexual entertainment venues (SEVs) from August 24 and September 21.

Now, its licensing sub-committee is to meet virtually on Friday, October 2 to discuss the responses received.

No venues of this type currently operate in Aberdeenshire, with the draft policy working on the presumption that this will continue to be the case.

However, a report which has been issued to members of the licensing sub-committee said that each application for an SEV inn Aberdeenshire will be treated on its own merits, and considered on its own circumstances.

A total of 234 respondents took part in the consultation, with 91.5% of these members of the public.

Two SEV performers, two SEV organisers, and six interested organisations including, the police and a trade union also responded.

Those who took part were asked whether the number of SEVs in Aberdeenshire should be limited.

The report prepared on behalf of Ritchie Johnson, director of business services, said: “70% of respondents thought that the limit should be nil. 3.85% thought that there should be no limit. Of those suggesting another number (13%), the most common was two for each area. All area committees agreed with a zero number.

“There are currently no SEVs operating in Aberdeenshire although the council has resolved to licence any who would wish to operate in Aberdeenshire in the future.

“It is possible to set the limit at zero and the Scottish Government guidance suggests that the council must demonstrate proportionality in doing so by evidencing that competing interests of SEV operators and the community have been fairly considered and appropriately balanced.”

The survey also looked to find out what controls people believe need to be in place around locating premises.

A total of 76% of people supported a ‘sensitive premises presumption’, which would see a restriction put in place for how close an SEV could be placed to a ‘sensitive’ premises.

Under the consultation, around three-quarters of people or more suggested these should be schools and nurseries, play areas or parks, premises likely to be frequented by those under 18, homeless, drug, mental health or vulnerable people services, women, children, and young people’s services and residential areas.

Other suggestions included places of worship, swimming pools and sports facilities, community centres, retail shopping centres, historic buildings and visitor attractions, libraries and museums, council buildings and cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

The report added: “The responses from a charity supporting sex workers and a separate trade union stated that the location of SEVs has a significant impact on the safety of performers and that if these premises are pushed into peripheral or industrial areas, performers are more vulnerable to harassment and stalking on their way home.

“The welfare of performers should be taken into account when considering the sensitive premises presumption. There is also comment that the list of premises is overly prescriptive, particularly with regard to historic buildings, tourist attractions, retail spaces and roads and footpaths.”

It has been suggested there should be no SEV within either 500m or one mile from sensitive premises.

Councillors are asked to consider and approve the final draft policy, with any amendments to be made before the final policy is published on the council’s website.