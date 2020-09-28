North-east council to discuss action plan around Gypsy/Traveller community

The number of illegal Traveller camps set up in the north-east has more than halved in the last four years.

Records show there were 65 unauthorised encampments in the Aberdeenshire area in 2017 and the number has been reducing since then.

There were 22 in 2018 and 21 last year.

A new refreshed action plan on Aberdeenshire Council’s Gypsy/Traveller strategy is set to be discussed this week.

The council’s Gypsy/Traveller subcommittee is due to meet on October 1 to update its current plan.

The A report written by Ally Macleod, housing strategy and building standards manager and Liz Hamilton, strategic housing officer, said: “Members are asked to consider and support a refresh of the action plan in light of its evolution over the last two years and the current environment imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since the strategy was drafted, a quiet 2019 season and the impact of Covid-19 has contributed towards a reduction in movement of Gypsy/Travellers in Aberdeenshire for a third consecutive year.”

Under the strategy, support continues to be provided to those in the community wishing to build their own sites.

Encampments also continue to be monitored, and support and advice have been given to the travelling communities on sites, unauthorised encampments, and in the settled community.

A consultation exercise undertaken stated that all participants thought there should be an increase in site provision in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The local authority currently provides two sites, one at Greenbanks in Banff and one at Aikey Brae, Maud.

Further provision is also being considered, including at Crichie, Inverurie, Blackdog, Balmacassie in Ellon, and at Chapelton.

Work also continues to be explored relating to improving the management of encampments, and the potential for developing more informal stopping places in Aberdeenshire.

The Negotiated Stopping Pilot was launched on September 1 by the Scottish Government, with Moray Council one of the local authorities taking place.

It involves dialogue and negotiation between the council and Gypsy/Travellers who pass through the area, enabling them to stay for an agreed limited period of time at a stopping place, as long as they stick to a code of conduct.

Under the plan, work is also being undertaken in order to promote a positive message and continue to raise cultural awareness.

The report states that the target audience should be councillors who have the opportunity to raise awareness on an ongoing basis, as well as in schools.

The report, which will be discussed by councillors, adds: “Aberdeenshire Council strives to provide a balance between the needs of members of the settled community and those of Gypsy/Travellers who want to stay on a temporary encampment when in Aberdeenshire but are restricted in where they can legally encamp.

“The council, in recognising that local communities often have concerns about the impact of unauthorised sites, expects encampments to be managed to a standard that does not cause disturbance to the local settled community, nor to the environment.”