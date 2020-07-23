North-east council to consult on new housing system

A north-east council is looking for views on its housing rules.

Aberdeenshire Council has launched a public consultation on changes made to its allocation policy ahead of it being finalised by councillors.

The review of the document has been overseen by a working group of tenants and council officers and takes account of feedback gathered last year from tenants and those on the waiting list.

Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee agreed in March that a possible move to a web-based system should be used to allow housing applicants to view properties and information about features and rent online and apply or ‘bid’ for a home.

The council is holding virtual information sessions as part of its consultation process and they will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 5pm and Tuesday, August 4 at 10am.

The events will be recorded and made available on the council website for those unable to join the sessions.

Communities Committee chairwoman councillor Anne Stirling said: “Feedback from current and prospective tenants and partner organisations has been at the heart of the review of our allocation policy, which is why we are particularly keen to gather views on the new document before it is finalised.

“The possible change in approach to the way properties are allocated is an important part of this process, so we want to be comfortable it is the right fit for Aberdeenshire before making any final decision.”

The deadline for all responses is August 9 and all six of the area committees will discuss the proposals before they are considered by the communities committee.

For more information visit https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/housing/allocation-review/