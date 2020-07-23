North-east council to close childcare hubs for key workers

A north-east council will end its emergency childcare hubs next week.

Moray Council has confirmed its services will finish after the Scottish Government announced its requirements for local authorities to provide childcare ends on July 31.

Childcare hubs in Moray have open since March as emergency childcare for keyworkers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At that time key services were implementing their pandemic response, often leaving parents and carers who worked in those services without daytime childcare.

A number of private, voluntary and independent (PVI) childcare providers will continue their provision in Moray beyond next Friday and council chiefs said families affected by this will be contacted directly.

The local authority said closing emergency hubs next week allows time for the preparation for the reopening of schools and childcare facilities on August 10 for staff and August 12 for pupils.

Moray Council’s head of education said: “We’re extremely grateful to all hub volunteers who have staffed the emergency childcare hub throughout summer and to the teams behind the scenes who devised our out of the ordinary summer programme.

“As we see emergency and key services returning to previous levels we’re confident that winding down our hub provision on July 31, in-line with Scottish Government guidance, will allow us time to prepare schools used as hubs for the start of term.

“We’re aware that some parents and carers were expecting to have a form of emergency childcare for the final weeks of the summer holidays and we encourage them to make their normal holiday arrangements if possible.”

Childcare hubs have been open in Moray since March 30 as emergency childcare for keyworkers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time key services were implementing their pandemic response, often leaving parents and carers who worked in those services without daytime childcare.