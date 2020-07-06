North-east council thanks farmers for offering to help with grass cutting

Aberdeenshire Council has thanked farmers in the north-east for offering to help with grass cutting.

The local authority has received “a number of offers” over the last few weeks from farmers and agricultural contractors willing to assist their local communities with cutting grass in open spaces during the lockdown.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “The skills, experience and specialised plant which farmers are able to provide are hugely important.

“These offers of help are greatly appreciated and now that this type of work is permitted, Aberdeenshire Council has developed guidance and terms of operation which should ensure that this work can be carried out in a safe and controlled manner.

“If you are a farmer or agricultural contractor who has already offered assistance and we have your contact details, your local landscapes officers will be in touch to provide you with the relevant documentation.

“If you have not yet provided your details, but would now like to offer assistance, please contact us via email at greenspace@aberdeenshire.gov.uk“