North-east council takes English lessons online

Aberdeenshire Council has taken its English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) lessons online.

The Community Learning and Development team has trained 52 members of staff to use Google Meet and are planning to introduce Google Classroom in a bid to support digital learning.

Community learning and development worker Steven Maclennan said: “In Google Meet we are able to present to learners using PowerPoint or Google Slides and complete exercises and teach to groups as well as individuals there.

“The online sessions have been really well received so far and we’re hoping to continue in this way.

“While we recommend users having a webcam and headset, all that’s really required is a laptop, tablet or smartphone to take part.”

For more information, email adultlearning.cld@aberdeenshire.gov.uk