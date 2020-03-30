North-east council suspends repair scheme due to virus

A north-east council has suspended a housing repair scheme due to coronavirus.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Right to Repair scheme gives people the right to have small emergency or urgent repairs done if the local authority, or its contractor, does not respond within the time limit set for that type of repair.

Issues which may ordinarily qualify include loss of electricity or gas and toilets not flushing.

A statement from the council said: “The Right to Repair scheme is currently suspended due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Please be assured the housing service is doing everything it can to complete repairs as soon as possible.”

All upgrade and improvement works have also been stopped until further notice, except for any emergency repairs.