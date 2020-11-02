North-east council supports campaign to dispose of batteries responsibly

A north-east council is encouraging residents to ensure batteries are being disposed of responsibly to prevent fires.

Aberdeenshire Council is supporting the new national Take Charge campaign, which urges people to recycle dead batteries using specialist battery recycling services, instead of throwing them out alongside general rubbish or other recycling.

The local authority has provided free pink battery recycling bags for several years, which are freely available to residents from service points or recycling centres, as well as from collection crews.

They will be picked up if left on top of a bin on collection day.

The campaign highlights that dead batteries not recycled properly are likely to be crushed or punctured once waste is collected and processed.

Some varieties, such as lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride, can ignite or explode when damaged, which can quickly set fire to other materials.

Aberdeenshire Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “Most households will use equipment powered by batteries in some form or another, but lithium-ion batteries can become damaged during transit or simply by handling them.

“The potential risk of fire should never be underestimated as when they are in such close proximity to flammable material the results can be catastrophic.

“I would encourage everyone to use the pink battery recycling bags we provide completely free of charge to ensure they are disposed of safely.

“Recycling batteries will also allow the metals and other valuable materials they contain to be recycled and used again for making other products.”