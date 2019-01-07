North-east council struggling to find teachers after advertising jobs almost 80 times

A total of 17 teaching posts have been advertised almost 80 times across the north-east, it has been revealed.

The statistics, which have been released under Freedom of Information, reveal 17 posts currently vacant across Aberdeenshire have been advertised 79 times.

A teaching post for technical education in Ellon has been advertised 14 times, with just four applicants.

Primary teacher vacancies in Banff have been advertised nine times, a chemistry teacher post in Aboyne six times and an English teacher vacancy in Fraserburgh has been advertised five times.

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles, inset, said: “Schools across Scotland are struggling to fill teaching posts and Aberdeenshire has seen many of the worst cases, with multiple posts being advertised over and over again.

“The First Minister has repeatedly said that education is her Government’s flagship priority but the facts show a different story.”

The most recent figures for Aberdeenshire from September 2018 showed there were a total of 47 unfilled posts – 33 in secondary schools and 14 across the region’s primaries.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of human resources and organisational development, Laura Simpson, said: “With a large education estate, the recruitment of teachers is an ongoing task for the council and we have used a number of innovative measures in recent years to attract people.

“Some specialisms can be particularly challenging to fill, so we look beyond Aberdeenshire and even abroad to highlight Aberdeenshire as a fantastic place to live and work and have also been engaging with the DLITE programme to retrain existing staff who wish to move into teaching as a career.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Teacher numbers are now the highest since 2010, with primary teachers at the highest level since 1980.”