North-east council staff praised for ‘incredible efforts’ in new year message

North-east council leaders have issued a joint new year message thanking staff for their “incredible efforts” during the pandemic.

Moray Council leader, councillor Graham Leadbitter, and council convener, councillor Shona Morrison, made a joint statement in which they highlighted the support from people for key workers and said the pandemic had brought out the “very best in people”.

The councillors also warned of a “tough start” to the year and urged people to stick to the rules to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They said: “2020 is, without doubt, a year that will be remembered by all of us for a very long time.

“It has been a year where tragedy has struck but also one where our response as individuals and communities has brought out the very best in people.

“As leaders of Moray Council we have nothing but praise for the incredible efforts of our staff in the most challenging circumstances that public services, businesses and communities have had to deal with in living memory.

“The support from people for public service workers from our NHS doctors and nurses to the council’s teachers, cleaners, school staff, waste collectors and many, many others has never been stronger.

“We face a very tough start to 2021 and the need to minimise the risk of spread of Covid is greater than ever but with two vaccinations now being rolled out the picture will improve over the coming months until the restrictions that we must follow are no more.

“In the meantime if we want to reduce the spread of Covid and prevent the NHS and its staff from becoming overwhelmed then the fundamental things continue to be face coverings; avoiding crowded places; cleaning hands regularly; two-metre distancing and self-isolating and booking a test if we experience any symptoms.

“In addition, it is vital through January that we only leave home for exercise and essential purposes due to the recent rapid rise of cases.

“As we move into 2021 there will continue to be disruption to public services, businesses and to all of our lives until we have got Covid firmly under control but we do have the tools to do that.

“Vaccinations will be carried out over the coming weeks and months and we can all support that effort by following the advice, guidance and rules that are in place.

“I know that the thousands of staff in the council, the NHS and all the public and private sector partners we are working with to deliver services will continue to go the extra mile and will continue to adapt as the situation changes.

“The same goes for our communities, who have shown incredible resilience in the last year, supporting the most vulnerable in so many different ways.

“As we head into 2021 everyone has a part to play to help keep us all safe and there are more positive times ahead for us.”