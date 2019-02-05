North-east council sports service £500,000 over budget

A north-east council is more than £500,000 over budget for its sports and culture services.

Aberdeenshire Council recently created the culture and sports sub- committee to help deliver sports centres, museums and libraries.

Its first official meeting is set to take place at Woodhill House on Friday.

The group is responsible for the new business unit called Live Life Aberdeenshire.

Committee papers have shown the services are currently over budget.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s service, said in a report: “The net expenditure forecast position to the end of September 2018 is £564,000 outwith budget and this is due to savings agreed as part of the 2018-2019 budget not being realised.”

A range of actions are being considered by the Live Life Aberdeenshire leadership team in collaboration with colleagues in education and children’s services aimed at ensuring a sustainable year-end position.”

External experts have been recruited for the new partnership that will help run leisure services.

The council had previously hoped to create an arms-length body in the form of a trust, spending £370,000 in the process before later abandoning the proposals.