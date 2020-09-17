North-east council spent £42 million dealing with Covid-19

A north-east council spent more than £42 million dealing with Covid-19 during the nationwide lockdown.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council said it spent £42.4 million in the three months between April and June this year.

Documents to be considered at a meeting next week said the local authority received £40 million in support from the Scottish Government towards its coronavirus costs.

The report, which will be discussed by the full council, also detailed areas where financial pressures as a result of the pandemic are affecting services.

The report states: “To the end of June 2020 the council incurred £42.465 million additional expenditure relating to Covid-19. £40.499 million has been provided by the Scottish Government towards these costs to the end of June.”

It also asks elected members to approve the transfer of £700,000 from the local authority’s reserves.

According to the document, more than £1 million less council tax was collected between April and June. The document said “further analysis” was being carried out to look at this.

The report also states: “The service anticipated collecting school meal income of

around £2 million in quarter 1 and whilst there has been no purchases of food

supplies during the period, £550,000 cash payments have been made to pupils entitled to free school meals during the term time period.”

The local authority’s education service had spent more than £480,000 on out of authority placements.

Council bosses said the figures were part of a process to “mitigate” any major financial impact, which was highlighted at a meeting in the summer.

The report, which was prepared by the authority’s director of business services Ritchie Johnson, said: “The impact of these pressures will be addressed through the new medium-term financial strategy. Directors have been reviewing service delivery arrangements by assessing the scope and standard of current service.

“This assessment will aid decisions around a restructured business model specifically linked to the council’s priorities. The quarter one figures are being used to inform this process.

“Whilst there is a focus on monthly and quarterly actual figures, it is also important to consider the scale of the challenge for the rest of this year and next year.

“A report to council on June 25 mentioned a potential deficit of over £30 million for this financial year, rising to £60 million by the end of 2022. It continues to be stressed that this is a scale of the challenge and that actions can and are being taken to mitigate this.”