North-east council spends more than £250,000 on PPE for school staff

Education bosses at a north-east council spent more than £250,000 on protective equipment for school staff following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Evening Express can exclusively reveal.

Between March and December last year, Aberdeenshire Council spent almost £255,000 on PPE to be used by staff working in education and children’s services across the north-east.

The figures were obtained by the Evening Express using freedom of information legislation.

The bulk of the money was spent on face masks – a total of £182,602.

On aprons, the council spent £32,357, with £39,978 being spent on protective gloves.

David Smith, secretary of the Aberdeenshire branch of the EIS education workers’ union, said: “The EIS nationally is campaigning for medical-grade facemask provision in schools for our members and this will continue to be an EIS priority focus along with a range of other health and safety measures including ensuring appropriate ventilation in buildings.

“We note the spending figures on PPE for education staff and will continue our professional dialogue with Aberdeenshire to ensure that any further PPE requirements are resourced accordingly.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Ensuring that our schools have the PPE supplies they require continues to be one of our top priorities.”

Previously it was revealed that Aberdeen City Council had spent more than £750,000 on protective equipment over the same period.

Like Aberdeenshire Council, education chiefs in the city spent the largest amount on masks, costing a total of £265,446.

Wipes and sanitiser were also among the more costly items, with the council spending £144,057 and £110,716 on each.

Other items purchased include gloves, aprons, blue roll and protective glasses.

At the time, Ron Constable, secretary of the Aberdeen branch of EIS, said: “As an organisation, we have been pushing the importance of PPE since the start of the pandemic and we believe it is absolutely essential.

“The council has to keep its staff safe by providing PPE, and if that means spending this sort of money it’s got to be done.

“It’s absolutely essential for keeping teachers, other staff and pupils safe.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have followed Scottish Government guidance and we continue to spend money to support the safe reopening of our schools.

“Funding has been provided to assist in meeting the costs and it is expected that increased spending will continue as schools reopen again this week.”