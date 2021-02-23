North-east council sets out free school meals arrangements

North-east education chiefs have set out revised arrangements for school meal payments after pupils began to return to the classroom.

Youngsters in P1-3 are back in school this week and will all receive free meals under Scottish Government guidelines.

In Aberdeenshire, statutory payments will not be made unless there is a closure or they are absent due to having to self-isolate.

Families of pupils in P4-7 who are eligible for free school meals will continue to receive payments until at least March 14. Payments of £52.50 per child are calculated at £12.50 a week, and £5 breakfast money.

Secondary school pupils will receive payments in a similar way.

Meals will still be available to all pupils who are in attendance at school, such as the children of essential workers.

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said: “Eligible families already in receipt of free school meals do not have to apply for this funding.

“If you have recently applied for income-based free school meals, please be assured that we are dealing with all applications as quickly as possible and we will contact you direct when your application has been processed.

“Any future arrangements beyond Sunday, 14 March in relation to direct payments of free school meals and the £100 Covid Spring Hardship Payment for low-income families will be made available to you in due course.”

For more information on applying for free school meals, click here.