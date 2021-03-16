North-east council sets out free school meals arrangements

A north-east council has set out its arrangements for the coming months for pupils who receive free school meals.

Aberdeenshire Council offers free school meals to eligible pupils, with primary schools provided with a meal via an online payment system, and secondary pupils given a daily credit allowance to be used in the school dining hall at lunchtime.

The local authority has provided updated information to parents and carers as the easter break is upcoming.

From now until April 4, there will be a provision for meals for any pupil in attendance at school, which will be provided for in the normal way.

Eligible secondary pupils will continue to receive payment for a three-week period of £52.50 per pupil – comprised of three weeks free school meals entitlement at £12.50 per week, and £5 per week breakfast money.

Over the school Easter holidays, from April 5 to April 18, all pupils entitled to the scheme will receive a payment of £135 for the period, made up of two weeks free school meals and breakfast money.

The spring hardship payment of £100 given by the Scottish Government will also be included and is intended to be paid around March 31.

After young people return to school following the Easter holiday, statutory payments will be made to pupils entitled to the provision if they are absent due to Covid-19 isolation or closure.

Families who are on a low income but are not currently in receipt of free school meals can check their entitlement online at https://aberdeenshirecouncil.formstack.com/forms/free_school_meals_school_clothing_grant_application_form