North-east council sets out criteria for removing Spaces For People measures

Council bosses have set out the criteria they want met before they start lifting controversial Spaces For People measures.

Diversions, one-way systems, parking bans and extended pavements have all been used in Aberdeenshire’s largest towns to help people comply with physical distancing guidelines.

The changes are part of a wider Scottish Government scheme to enable the safe reopening of “non-essential” retail.

But they have also prompted anger from some of the business owners they are aimed at helping – particularly regarding a lack of access and parking.

Aberdeenshire Council has now released plans for how these measures can be changed or removed.

The local authority will begin moving from “full” to “reduced” measures if the rate of new Covid-19 cases in Grampian remains lower than 3.6 per 100,000 people for at least seven days.

And once Scotland enters the fourth phase of the coronavirus route map, they will look at removing the scheme altogether.

But, if a local lockdown is reimposed upon “substantial” parts of the region, it is “likely” the measures will return.

Infrastructure chairman Peter Argyle said: “For some people, particularly within the business community, they have not been entirely popular.

“However, our fundamental responsibility has been to ensure public safety throughout this very challenging period.

“While concerns have been expressed in some locations, council officers have, where possible, shown flexibility and made adjustments which support the operation of local businesses.”