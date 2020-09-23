North-east council sees strong feedback on online forum

A north-east local authority has said it’s seen “strong engagement” on an online forum dedicated to supporting families in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council launched Local Voices, a Lived Experiences Online Forum developed by its Tackling Poverty and Inequalities team which focuses on gathering views and experiences from families who have a limited income.

Those who engage with the forum receive support in a variety of ways, from a friendly chat to providing vital support during a crisis situation.

Safe spaces are also available online at Facebook pages Parents Come Together in Aberdeenshire and a closed group called Together We Share.

Project development worker Agnese Carter said: “The success of this project has exceeded all my expectations and has been very well received by the families who continue to participate on a regular basis.

“In the beginning, people were not sure what the forum was all about, but very quickly we saw the numbers grow. The project now has a very healthy number of families who are engaging with the project and feedback has been very positive.”

For more information on the forum, contact Agnese.Carter@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or private message the Facebook page Parents Come Together in Aberdeenshire.