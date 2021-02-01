North-east council says school situation remains positive despite lockdown challenges

North-east school engagement and attendance remains high, education chiefs have said, despite Covid-19 challenges.

Between 1,900 and 2,200 primary and secondary pupils have been going to school each day – around 5-6% of the pupil population – since buildings reopened on January 11 for the children of keyworkers.

Of those, between 1,500 and 1,800 are primary school-aged, while between 220 and 330 are secondary aged, and 65 and 72 are in special schools.

Young people don’t necessarily attend every day – with their attendance working round the shifts of key worker parents, and the vast majority of pupils are still using remote learning.

A total of 3,332 different pupils have attended school in person at some point since the start of the school term – about 8% of pupils.

Director of education at Aberdeenshire Council Laurence Findlay gave an update on the position at a recent education and children’s services committee meeting.

He said: “Peterhead and Fraserburgh clusters have had the highest numbers of pupils attending schools followed by Inverurie and Stonehaven clusters.

“In terms of the schools which have had the most young people attending, they would be Banchory Primary, Buchanhaven Primary and Clerkhill. On one day Banchory Primary had 97 children, Buchanhaven had 90 and Clerkhill had 80 attending at any one time.

“Staffing has been good, it’s been positive. We’ve seen very little staff absence. The total number of teaching staff absent because they are self-isolating or isolating due to instructions or are shielding, quarantining or looking after someone else with Covid is 43 out of a workforce of well over 2,000, and the total number of teaching staff who are absent with confirmed Covid-19 is 12.

“In terms of other staff, those absent because of Covid directly related is 42 and those with confirmed Covid is six, so it’s very low numbers across 171 schools.”

The committee heard that it remained “logistically very challenging” to ensure enough staff are in place in schools, while striking a balance between teacher-led and student-led learning.

Despite this, education chiefs said there had been no significant cause for concern around pupil engagement, although it was highlighted that one pupil had changed their name online to “reconnecting…” to avoid doing work.

It’s estimated that around 5,000 devices have been given out to those who need them, with schools working hard to ensure young people have the items they need to continue their education.

Mr Findlay added: “There’s always a risk of non-engagement, I would say on a whole the schools are reporting engagement is very good.

“Interestingly I was speaking to someone who said one of their 4th-year pupils has found a new trick and started changing their name on the screen.

“There’s some pupils who have changed their name to reconnecting… so the teacher thinks they’re having signal issues but they’re actually just not wanting to do any work which I thought was showing a fair bit of initiative for a teenager. But in all seriousness, schools are doing all they can to target young people who are not engaging, and provide as much support as they can and I think we’re in quite a strong position there across Aberdeenshire.”