North-east council reveals eBook downloads doubled under lockdown

Aberdeenshire Council has revealed that the number of people downloading eBooks and audiobooks during the coronavirus lockdown was nearly double that of the same period last year.

Between the start of April and the end of June this year, there were 3,183 unique users of the service, who checked out a total of 34,393 eBooks and audiobooks.

During those same months in 2019, there were only 1,805 unique users, and 18,730 eBook and audiobook checkouts.

The digital library services also offer music streaming and newspapers to access online.

Today marks the first day people can make bookings using Aberdeenshire Council’s new library click and collect system.

Users will be able to reserve physical books or book bundles online or over the phone before collecting them from the library.

The service will initially only be available for Library HQ Oldmeldrum, with Ellon, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven and Banchory to follow in coming weeks.