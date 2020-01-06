North-east council repaints toilets despite plans to rip them out during town hall upgrade

Council bosses have admitted painting a town hall’s toilets ahead of a televised north-east Hogmanay celebration – despite plans to soon rip them out.

Staff at Aberdeenshire Council carried out a deep clean and refresh of areas of Stonehaven Town Hall, which included repainting radiators and other areas in the toilets.

The move was taken ahead of the town’s annual Fireballs procession, with a ceilidh held in the Town Hall and broadcast live on the BBC.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, the local authority is planning to begin an upgrade to the hall later this month, which is due to last for six months and includes improvements to the toilets.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “This was done at a very small cost for the benefit of customers, with a focus on some of the most obvious areas for improvement, given the high profile of Stonehaven at this time of year.”