North-east council reminds licensed premises about annual fee

A north-east council has issued a reminder for licensed premises to pay their annual fees.

Moray Council said the cash from pubs in the region is due on October 1 but because of the coronavirus crisis the authority is keen to give premises as much notice as possible.

Payment of the annual fee is a requirement of licensing legislation and is not something the council can choose to waive, similarly the council is legally obliged to issue invoices as an annual reminder.

Councillor Gordon Cowie, chairman of Moray Council’s licensing board, said: “We recognise this has been a difficult time for licensed premises and enquiries have been made to the Scottish Government as to whether the law would be changed for annual fees but, to date, there has been no change.

“That means we’re legally obliged to request these fees, which covers the cost to the council of providing the licensing function.

“Our message in advance of invoices being issued is to say please work with us as we do understand the difficulties the industry is facing but we also need to continue to meet our legal obligations. Delayed payment of fees will cause additional administration for licensing staff and that will hamper our ability to return to the normal processing of applications.”