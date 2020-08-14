North-east council registers emergency incident in wake of flooding

A north-east local authority could request financial help to pay for flooding damage from an emergency government fund.

Aberdeenshire Council notified the Scottish Government of an emergency incident in the area following the thunderstorm on Wednesday.

This means the council could make a claim under the Bellwin Scheme to help pay for the costs of the clear-up.

The fund was set up to give special financial assistance to local authorities which “would otherwise be faced with an undue financial burden as a result of providing relief and carrying out immediate work due to large-scale emergencies.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “The council has notified the Scottish Government today of an emergency incident, which enables the council to request funding for expenditures incurred directly as a consequence of the emergency incident.”

This does not represent a request for funding, however it opens the doors for an application in case it is needed.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government has activated the Bellwin Scheme to provide additional revenue support which is open to all local authorities, including Aberdeen, to assist with the immediate and unforeseen costs that meet the qualifying criteria in the aftermath of the recent storms.”

Aberdeen City Council said it is monitoring the costs incurred due to the flooding, and would only consider making an application once all of the costs are known, due to excess charges.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “While we welcome the activation of the Bellwin Scheme there is an application process and like an insurance policy there is an ‘excess’ that has to be paid by the council before an application can be made. That ‘excess’ for ACC is approximately £930,000 and represents 0.2% of our net revenue budget.

“We are already monitoring the costs and will determine if and when an application can be made once all of the costs are known.”