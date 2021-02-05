North-east council recommended to approve 2.8% rent increase

North-east councillors will discuss proposals to increase rent for tenants by 2.8% a week.

Aberdeenshire Council will consider its housing revenue account budget at a full meeting on Thursday.

Officers have recommended that charges for council houses are increased by 2.8% from April 1.

With the current average weekly rent at £81.82, this would mean tenants would pay on average an additional £2.29 per week.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors when they meet on February 11, states: “The Housing Scotland Act 2001 introduced a statutory requirement in relation to consultation with tenants which included a requirement to consult on proposals to increase rents and other charges.

“Following a detailed independent consultation process with results reported to communities committee in November 2018, Council agreed to increase rents by RPI + 2.5% over a three year period from 2019/20, with indicative increases also set for years 4 and 5 within the Business Plan of RPI + 2.5%.

“However, in light of Covid-19, a review of the Housing Rental Strategy was undertaken by a Member Officer Working Group. This was followed by tenant consultation with the outcome being reported to communities committee in December 2020.

“Committee approved the recommendation to submit to full council replacing the existing Housing Rental Strategy with an RPI only increase for 2021/22, with an annual review for two years thereafter.

“This results in a total increase to rental income for year 2021/22 based on RPI of 2.8%. The proposed average rent levels will increase by £2.29.”

Aberdeenshire Council uses a point-based setting for its rent setting, which is linked to the physical characteristics of the property.

The current annual pound per point factor is set at £10.34, but is proposed to be set at £10.65 for 2021/22.

The report adds: “The current rent setting scheme is a point-based system, linked to physical characteristics and attributes of each property, e.g. does the property have a garden. This requires an annual pound per point factor to be calculated.

“The proposed average weekly rent is calculated from inflating total current income and then apportioning against the total points available from all housing units, taking into account the increase in the total points from additional units that are forecast to be added to the housing stock by the half-year point.”

Meanwhile, councillors are also being asked to set council tax rates for the following year.

One of the options is to increase taxes by 3%, while the other is to freeze council tax for the year.

At the end of January, the Scottish Government said in its Budget announcement that it was planning to compensate councils opting to freeze council tax levels at 2020/21 levels, and that the additional allocation would equate to an increase in council tax of 3%.

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council agreed a 4.84% rise of council tax based off a 3% increase plus inflation.

Councillors have not been given a recommendation, and are to discuss the matter when they meet on Thursday.

An increase of 3% would see council tax band D rise to £1,339.83, and a freeze would see it remain at £1,300.81.

For A, the lowest band, an increase of 3% would see a rise to £893.23 from £867.21.

And for band H, the highest band, it would be £3,282.59 if increased, or remain at £3,186.98 if rates were frozen.