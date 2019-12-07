North-east council receives award for restoration work on fire-hit station

A local authority has received an award for restoration work to a fire-hit rail station.

Aberdeenshire Council received the prestigious South Eastern Commercial Restoration Award at the National Rail Heritage Awards from Princess Anne for the restoration of the fire-ravaged Ballater Old Royal Station.

The B-listed station, historically used by royals travelling by train to their home at nearby Balmoral Castle, was destroyed by fire in May 2015.

It was rebuilt and restored by the local authority, reopening in August of last year.