North-east council praises region for recycling efforts

North-east residents have been praised for their recycling efforts helping to cut down the amount of waste going to landfill sites.

This week marks Zero Waste Scotland’s Recycling Week, which runs from September 21 until September 28.

Now in its 11th year, it encourages a week of positive action to help support the environment.

Scotland’s latest Programme for Government, which sets out the actions the Scottish Government will take over the coming year, has emphasised the importance of recycling across the whole country.

And £70 million was earmarked for funding to help improve waste and recycling infrastructure to help fight climate change and enable Scotland to meet its net zero target by 2045.

Aberdeenshire Council has praised those living in the north-east region for their efforts, and have encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Ros Baxter, waste manager at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Despite everything which Aberdeenshire residents have had to endure this year, It’s tremendous to see that people are taking responsibility for protecting the environment by choosing to recycle.

“It is something we can all do – no matter where we live – and when we all recycle the positive result for our environment is massive. Recycle Week this year provides an opportunity for us as a council to thank everyone across the north-east of Scotland for their continuing efforts.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Even a pandemic hasn’t stopped Aberdeenshire residents recycling. Almost everyone’s day-to-day routine has been rewritten during 2020 and we recognise the efforts people have made to keep recycling and reusing products and materials.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Aberdeenshire as every plastic bottle or apple core placed in the recycling bin makes a difference to the environment. The waste collection crews, recycling centre staff and local authority teams also deserve recognition for going above and beyond to keep services running when faced with big challenges.

“While Scotland has come a long way since recycling was first introduced, there is still much more we can do, so let’s keep on recycling as much as we can.”

He added: “We all need to play our part to tackle the climate crisis and make greater use of what we already have.”

Meanwhile, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham is also reminding Scottish residents of the importance recycling has to the country’s green recovery.

Ms Cunningham said: “I would encourage people and communities to get involved with this year’s Recycle Week. By working together, we can all do our bit to improve the environment, help fight climate change and enable Scotland to meet its net zero target by 2045.”