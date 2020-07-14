North-east council praised for support given during coronavirus lockdown

Aberdeenshire Council’s early years’ service has been praised by funded providers for support given during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A questionnaire was sent to funded providers with 40 responding to 10 questions.

14 private nurseries, 14 voluntary-run playgroups and 12 childminders took part in the survey.

One question asked about how supportive they felt the service had been during lockdown.

21 said “very supportive”, whilst a further 17 said ‘supportive’ and only two responding “could be more supportive”.

One respondent said: “The team have worked really hard to keep us well informed and updated with information. They have also been very helpful in helping our setting to obtain volunteer hours to help us keep in touch with our families while in furlough, which has been difficult during this pandemic.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, said: “I am really pleased to see this fantastic feedback from funded providers and it is great that the service is providing such high levels of support during a time of global crisis.

“There are many positives for the service to take, I am sure they won’t rest on their laurels but will continue to give the best possible service to parents and funded providers when it comes to childcare.”