North-east council pledges £8 million for affordable housing

A north-east council has pledged £8 million for affordable housing this year.

Moray Council reviewed its Strategic Housing Investment Plan, which identifies areas in the region most in need of affordable housing.

There are currently streets in Elgin and Keith that have been earmarked for new housing, with an assessment finding around 237 affordable homes are needed to meet demand.

Over the next two years, the local authority has pledged to build more than 140 homes for council tenants