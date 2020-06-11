North-east council plans to create memorial garden for Thomas Blake Glover

Plans have been lodged to create a formal garden dedicated to Thomas Blake Glover in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council is behind the project, dubbed “Glover Birthplace” for the site on Commerce Street in Fraserburgh.

The memorial garden will pay tribute to Thomas Blake Glover, who was born in Fraserburgh and went on to help found key industries in Japan.

He was a merchant in the Bakumatsu and Meiji period in Japan, and founded his own firm Glover and Co in Nagasaki.

He is also recognised as a key figure in the industrialisation of the country, and helped to found the ship building company that later became Mitsubishi.

He passed away in December 1911, aged 73 at his home in Tokyo, and was buried at the Sakamoto International Cemetery in Nagasaki.

The site has been vacant for more than 70 years, with the plans for a memorial garden hoped to transform the space into a tourism asset and community space for the town.

RankinFraser Landscape Architects has been commissioned to design the new space.

Alison Simpson, community engagement officer for the Fraserburgh 2021 Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme, said: “The site at No. 15 will be landscaped into a Japanese-themed courtyard garden and will tell the story of Glover’s life – from his beginnings as the Broch-born son of the coastguard, to his career as an entrepreneur in the Far East and his pivotal role in the making of modern Japan.

“This is a pivotal development which will draw new visitors to the Fraserburgh town centre – they can then choose to visit other attractions, spend money in the shops and take advantage of our hospitality.

“Fraserburgh 2021 and regeneration funds plus private contributions have been secured to contribute to the delivery of the public space.”

A public site notice has been erected to let members of the public know about the plans.