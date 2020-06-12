North-east council pays out £38 million in Covid-19 support

A north-east council has paid out almost £38 million to businesses to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council has distributed the funds to more than 3,200 firms to help them deal with the impact of the ongoing crisis.

Funds totalling £276,000 have been paid out in self-employed hardship grants, and more than £348,000 worth of free school meals have been distributed in the region.

The statistics have been revealed as part of a report to the authority’s infrastructure services committee on the financial impact of Covid-19.

It also shows the income generated by council services – for which the committee is responsible – was effectively cut in half when compared to the same period last year.

Between April and May, services generated around £1.6 million – a decrease of roughly £1.5 million on the same period a year earlier.

The report, which has been produced by corporate finance manager Susan Donald, attributes the fall in income to the suspension of services, the closure of facilities and changes to fees and charges.

It reads: “The Covid-19 pandemic will have a financial impact on local authorities in three key areas, firstly additional costs in terms of mobilising and redeploying resources in response to the outbreak, secondly loss of income due to the closure of facilities and lower than anticipated collection rates as a result of financial pressures on individuals, families and businesses and thirdly a reduction in costs as a result of the suspension of services and closure of facilities.

“The redeployment of resources to respond to Covid-19 will also have an impact on the ability of services to achieve previously agreed savings and there will also be budget pressures as for example the collection of certain income streams is suspended, services are no longer able to be delivered and capital projects are delayed.

“The financial impact of Covid-19 will be felt for a considerable period of time as we move from the response phase into the recovery and renewal phase. It will also take time to identify all the financial implications of changes in the way in which residents and businesses interact with the Council, their future

requirements and how income from chargeable services will be affected.”

The report goes on to estimate the total loss of income to the council between March and June will be around £7.5 million.

It will go before councillors next week.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed support for businesses has entered a third phase.

The Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund have been extended to include businesses which typically occupy shared spaces.

It means non-named ratepayers – such as firms using shared offices and industrial units – may now be eligible.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We are working together to help businesses get through what remains an intensely challenging time for all sectors of industry.

“Every size and type of business has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it important that the support on offer reaches all corners of the economy, locally as well as nationally.

“When we emerge from this crisis we need to businesses to be there for us – providing jobs and services – and we hope owners will come forward and accept this latest offer of financial help.”

So far, the city council has paid out £282,000 to those who have applied for self-employment support.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: