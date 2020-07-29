North-east council ordered to apologise to bullied children

Council chiefs have been told to apologise to a parent and two children for failing to take appropriate action in response to reports of bullying.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found Aberdeenshire Council did not always properly log incidents.

The watchdog said it looked at the local authority’s record of events and copies of communication with the parent, as well as the council’s anti-bullying policy.

SPSO recommended Aberdeenshire Council apologise to those involved, including the two children, and that allegations and incidents of bullying should be investigated and recorded in line with local authority policy.

Meanwhile, the council’s social work department has also been ordered to apologise to a woman who was concerned about the support they received after her child ran away from home.

The watchdog ruled Aberdeenshire Council did not act appropriately on a referral from a GP and no call was made to a neighbouring social work office to investigate the child’s living situation.

It also found there was no explanation setting out why it was considered to close the case to social work, the social worker in training was not being supervised by a manager and the council’s own probe did not find any failings in the support provided to the woman and her child.

Aberdeenshire Council was ordered to apologise to those involved in the case for failing to provide reasonable support.

A local authority spokesman said: “We note the findings from the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman for these cases. We will take the recommendations made in the rulings on board and take the necessary actions.”