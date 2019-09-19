North-east council opposition leader to stand for SNP in general election

Aberdeenshire Council’s opposition leader has launched a bid to become the SNP candidate in the Gordon constituency for the next general election.

Richard Thomson, 43, of Foveran, was leader of the council for two years from June 2015 and represents the Ellon and District ward.

The father of two stood for the Gordon constituency in the 2010 election against Lib Dem Malcolm Bruce, achieving a 9% swing to leapfrog Labour and the Conservatives and take the SNP into a close second place.

Alex Salmond captured the seat for the SNP at the following election in 2015. However, the Conservatives snatched the seat at the snap general election two years later with a majority of just over 2,500.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The former financial sector worker and journalist said: “I’m delighted to have received the support and encouragement of many local SNP members to put my name forward.

“This is going to be a vital election for Scotland and the north-east, not least because of the looming catastrophe of Brexit for so many key industries and the impact it will have on people’s daily lives.

“People in Gordon voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.

“Many people – including a lot of traditional Tories and Lib Dems – are shocked and scunnered at how they have ended up with a Boris Johnson-backing, hardline Brexiteer Conservative MP who is prepared to countenance crashing out of Europe with no deal.

“As a council leader and now leader of the opposition in Aberdeenshire, I’ve worked with politicians at the highest level in government in Holyrood, Westminster and in regions across Europe to deliver the best possible outcomes for the residents of Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire.

“I want to make sure that Gordon once again has a powerful voice in Westminster, rather than a voice from Westminster in Gordon as we have right now.

“If selected, that’s the track record of experience and delivery that I can bring.”