North-east council offers virtual English language courses

A north-east council is providing online English courses for speakers of other languages, following the success of virtual learning over the past year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s community learning and development team (CLD) is offering free courses taking place virtually using Google Meet and Google Classroom for speakers of other languages who want to learn English.

The sessions last up to two hours and are offered at various times to fit in with work and childcare.

Around 40 different languages are spoken by English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) learners in the region, who are offered an initial assessment to determine their level of English, and then matched with the best provision for them.

Aberdeenshire Council’s interim CLD service manager Philip Boath explained: “Our lessons are practical and focus on language, phrases and scenarios that learners will encounter in everyday life.

“Those learners who complete the course may decide to be assessed for a national recognised certificate in English which will be useful when applying to undertake further learning or when entering the job market.”

Courses are provided for beginners, as well as other qualification opportunities such as SQA ESOL National 2 and National 3.

Feedback from learners has included: “For me it is a good method, I am very happy with this initiative. The teacher is a very good teacher, they teach us a lot and with a lot of patience,” and “Yes the (classes) are very useful. To see each other and not stop our studies is important, and it’s best thing we can do it in this difficult time.”

For more information on ESOL or to inquire about a place on the next course, email Steven.Maclennan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or Karen.Smith@aberdeenshire.gov.uk