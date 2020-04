A north-east authority has warned funerals should only be attended by “immediate family” of the deceased during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said it was aware of two recent events attended by numbers “well in excess” of guidance.

The statement, posted on social media, added: “Large numbers gathering at funerals increases the risk of spreading coronavirus and harms the government’s aim of protecting the NHS and saving lives by social isolating or distancing.”

