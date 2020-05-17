North-east council might not make carbon goals due to Covid-19

A north-east local authority said it might not meet its carbon goals for the year as projects are pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council has committed to the Scottish Government target of reducing carbon dioxide by 75% by 2030, as well as becoming net zero by 2045.

To help meet these targets, a carbon budget was agreed by the council in March, with a required reduction target of 3,400 tCO2e set for 2020/21.

However, a new report which will be heard by councillors on Wednesday, states there is a possibility that targets will not be met in 2020/21.

A report on behalf of Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, which will be discussed by councillors, states: “It is important to note that, due to COVID-19, some projects may experience delays in start dates.

“There is also the possibility that targets will not be met in 2020/2021 via the proposed projects.

“However, changes to the way services are being provided and with many buildings closed for an extended period of time, there is an opportunity to try and capture savings made through these necessary changes during this challenging time.”

There will be a number of delays to projects, including energy efficiency measures such as lighting upgrades, pipe insulation and heating controls. There will be delays to carrying these out as tenders cannot be issued or works instructed at present.

It was also hoped old HID street lighting with LED units could be replaced but this will also be delayed as suppliers and manufacturers are either closed or have limited resources due to Covid-19.

As non-essential work is suspended, projects such as the installation of LED lighting at the Crow’s Nest recycling centre in Banchory will also not be carried out until business is back to “some sort of normality.”

It has also been highlighted in the report that the seawater chiller scheme at Macduff Aquarium, and the rolling out of a new green school initiative to the region’s academies may also be affected.

The report adds: “The financial implications will be significant in reaching carbon emission reduction targets and will need to be addressed on an individual service and project basis and identified for the organisation as a while so that they can inform the council’s medium-term financial strategy to ensure affordability and also across the council’s corporate and informed approach.

“Some projects listed in the action plan are to be funded through the renewable energy reserve. A delay in funding project through the reserve not yet under way is currently in place due to Covid-19. Therefore, new funding options for some projects may need to be considered.”