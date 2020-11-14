North-east council leaders warn of service cuts and tax hike as council deals with Covid-19 shortfall

Council leaders have warned residents in the north-east “absolutely everything” is on the table as they look to balance the books.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently projected to face a financial black hole of around £48 million – but that could rise to around £60 million.

The local authority’s financial pressures were laid bare in an online question and answer session hosted by leader Jim Gifford, deputy leader Peter Argyle and chief executive Jim Savege.

When discussing ways the council could balance its books, Mr Gifford warned “absolutely everything” was being considered.

That could include raising council tax or cutting back on services.

And the council is also considering accelerating a programme aimed at selling off some of its buildings, including libraries.

Mr Gifford said: “We have been hit with a double whammy of increased costs because of extra work we have had to do during the pandemic, along with not saving as much as we had hoped, and our income has stopped.

“We have not been getting any income from the services we charge for. It’s a perfect storm of increasing demand and decreasing funding.

“Some things might not be starting the way they did before. Are we going to be opening all our libraries when they have a very good click-and-collect service, for example?

“We have a programme of trying to reduce the number of buildings the council has and that is likely to accelerate. We will need much less space and will go through a process of determining what is surplus to requirements.

“There are all kinds of options but the one thing we need to do is do it quickly.

“We are looking at absolutely everything across the piece, whether that’s taking money out of services to try and balance the budget and what money we can squeeze out of reserves.

“Council tax is certainly in the mix and it’s something we have to have it in our armoury. Nobody likes putting it up by a significant amount but when you are as strapped for cash as we are and will be for probably many years, you have to look at absolutely everything.”

Mr Argyle added it was “not realistic” to expect council services and operations to return to the way they were prior to the pandemic.

He said: “The consequences of the pandemic are not going to go away. None of us are immune to the financial consequences and they will be there for some considerable time.

“The idea we can go back to the way things were back in March is just not realistic. We are not going to go back to how things used to be, and we will have to do things differently.

“Working with communities, there are significant opportunities for a different way of doing things which will not be a detriment.

“We need to have a dialogue and a grown-up conversation about how we can do that.”