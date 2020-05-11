North-east council leader urges residents to stay at home

A north-east council leader has urged communities across the region to continue following Scottish lockdown regulations.

Jim Gifford, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, highlighted that the only advice that has changed in Scotland is that people can go outside more than once a day to exercise.

That activity should continue to be undertaken close to home and those going out to exercise should either go alone or with members of their household.

The change does not allow people to mix with people from different households, to gather in groups, or to go out to relax outdoors.

No indication has been given regarding re-opening schools or community facilities, and any future changes will be communicated in advance.

Mr Gifford said: “We know it’s frustrating and people are keen to see their families and friends, get back to work and return to a more normal way of life.

“However, the public health advice is clear in Scotland. We should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, exercise, any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person, and travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

“We’re so grateful to our communities for following the guidance and showing such resilience in these difficult times.

“We will follow the advice from Scottish Government about when and how we reopen local services, and we will communicate any changes clearly and in advance to enable people to make preparations.

“Our primary concern is to protect our staff and communities. We will only reopen when Government tells us it is safe to do so, and we are sure that we have in place appropriate processes to operate safely.

“Our senior team is making preparations and discussing how best to do this. But for now, we must remain patient, adhere to the guidance and #stayhomesavelives.”