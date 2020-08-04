North-east council launches new anti-littering campaign

Aberdeenshire Council has launched a new anti-littering campaign with the help of a talented artist.

Andrea Hall has given the local authority permission to use two of her eye-catching designs free of charge as the background for two posters, which read ‘Don’t be a Tosser’ and ‘Swim against the Tide.’

Andrea’s work is inspired by her own experience and the locations in her designs are real places where she has visited to go swimming.

Over the coming weeks, the posters will be displayed in parks and open spaces across Aberdeenshire in a bid to encourage people to take their litter home.

The posters are being introduced in support of Zero Waste Scotland’s national litter prevention campaign, which has been launched in partnership with the Scottish Government and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “It is disheartening to see our lovely towns, villages, and open spaces tarnished with such needless litter.

“With restrictions easing, I urge residents to respect their communities and make environmentally conscious decisions when spending time outdoors.”

To see more of Andrea Hall’s designs, visit https://andreahall.co.uk/

To find out more about Zero Waste Scotland’s anti-litter campaign visit https://bit.ly/ZWS-Prevent-Litter