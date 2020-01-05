North-east council launch consultation on licensing fees

A north-east council is running a consultation on a wide range of licensing fees.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking for people’s views on taxi and private hire car driver and vehicle licences, public entertainment licences, late hours catering, market operators, metal dealers, secondhand dealers, street traders and window cleaner licences.

The fees were last increased by the local authority in April 2017.

A consultation survey is open until January 17 and can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/H3F6D52

All the responses will be reported back to the council’s licensing sub-committee next month.