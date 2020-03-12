North-east council jobs at risk in bid to balance books

More than 60 jobs could be axed as a north-east council looks to balance its books.

Aberdeenshire Council has set itself a near £40 million saving target for the year with a list of potential cuts listed in a new report.

Last month, the local authority agreed to increase council tax by 4.84% for the coming year.

The document by finance chief Alan Wood said they have to find ways to fill a financial black hole totalling £39,567,000.

It said they will receive £452.862 million from the Scottish Government. That is £5.7m more than expected.

Mr Wood warned it is “not possible” to make the savings target without the loss of jobs.

He said: “The staffing implications of the savings will be assessed over the coming months to determine how these can be minimised.

“Initial indications are that there will be a reduction of up to 65.5 full-time equivalent posts over the next financial year from the total workforce currently comprising 10,215 full time equivalent staff.”

As well as potential jobs cuts free parking spaces could be reduced across the area and music tuition fees in schools could go up.

The document recommends more than £1.5m be slashed from the education budget, with £951,000 from the infrastructure budget and almost £2m from business services.

The report is due to be discussed by councillors at Woodhill House next week.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said their budget proposals show the “challenge” they face as they attempt to balance the books.

He said: “I think people in Aberdeenshire should be concerned.

“Where we are having to make savings is where it is really going to have an impact.”

Opposition leader councillor Richard Thomson said his party will release alternative spending plans in the coming days.

He said: “It’s disappointing to have been placed in a position where we’ve had to set council tax and make budget proposals before we even had a budget from the UK Government. However, even with this, there are some proposals which we are not prepared to entertain, such as extending parking charges further.

“Our budget will contain a package which protects support for vulnerable pupils, promotes wellbeing, helps to mainstream community budgeting, tackles climate change and supports community resilience.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Local authorities will receive total funding from the Scottish Government of £11.4 billion in 2020-21. Taken together with the flexibility to increase council tax, councils have the opportunity to increase revenue spending by up to 5.3% in real terms to deliver local services.

“Aberdeenshire Council will receive £494.7m in 2020-21. Together with the decision to increase their council tax by 3% in real terms, the council will have an extra £37.8m, or 8.8%, to support their day-to-day services, compared with 2019-20.”