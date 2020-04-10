North-east council issues reminder over rubbish pick-ups

Aberdeenshire Council has reminded residents to put their bins out early amid changes to collection schedules.

All bins are currently being emptied on their scheduled days, but the time of some collections has changed leading to some households missing their slot.

The local authority has urged all residents to have their bins ready for collection by 7am on their scheduled day.

And households across the north-east have also been urged to check in on their neighbours to make sure they are also able to put their bins out.

In a statement, the council said: “While all bin collections are currently operating as normal, there may be changes to your collection time yet we are still getting reports of missed collections and we cannot return for missed bins.

“Please also look out for your neighbours and check they are able to put their bins out and leave enough space for the bin lorry to get through by parking off-street on your bin day if at all possible.

“Bin crews provide a critical service to empty bins to ensure public health is maintained. Please let them get on with their essential job – keep a safe distance away.”

To report missed bins, residents are advised to sign up for the myAberdeenshire mobile app.

