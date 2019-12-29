North-east council in plea for more snow wardens

A north-east local authority has appealed for people to sign up as volunteers to look after roads over the winter.

Aberdeenshire Council runs a volunteer snow warden scheme each year, which is in operation from around November 1 until March 31.

It requires groups of people to actively support members of the community who wish to offer their spare time to manually clear snow from publicly-adopted footpaths.

Those who sign up to give their time to the initiative will be given training, including on how to use proper snow shovelling techniques, snow clearing and treatment.

For more or to apply visit bit.ly/2PTszza