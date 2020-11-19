North-east council helps deliver more than 4,000 devices to pupils

More than 4,000 digital devices have been handed out to north-east school pupils since August.

Aberdeenshire Council has handed out 4,100 devices including 2,725 Chromebooks and 1,375 iPads to youngsters across the region to ensure they were able to work from home when needed.

The money has come from Connecting Scotland, with the initiative aimed to assist where Covid-19 prevents them from physically attending school or to complete homework.

The council was awarded £1,320,234 to be split into purchasing devices and to fund data packages to allow pupils to access the internet.

It has also now been given funding by the Aberdeenshire Education Trust, which has been used to purchase around 550 devices.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “This is a wonderful achievement for Aberdeenshire schools. Connecting Scotland and the Aberdeenshire Education Trust have provided us with an invaluable opportunity to keep pupils engaged with their learning outside the classroom.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges to many families; therefore, we want to ensure that everyone has access to learning opportunities regardless of their circumstances.”

Councillor Rosemary Bruce, vice-chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, added: “It has been a learning curve trying to keep pupils and young people connected with their schools during the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe this is a positive step for home learning, and we’re pleased to have been awarded this opportunity by Connecting Scotland and the Aberdeenshire Education Trust.”

The council hopes to distribute around 5,284 devices across the region, which will equate to approximately 15% of pupils in Aberdeenshire.