North-east council gives assurances to parents after concerns raised about toilet facilities

Parents have been given reassurances that hand washing facilities at a north-east school will be sufficient for children returning.

Concerns were raised over the state of toilets at Inverurie Academy after it was confirmed children are to return to the old school after the summer holidays.

It was hoped the new £55 million Inverurie Community Campus would be open in Spring this year, however Covid-19 caused pushed back the finishing date of the project.

The council hopes the new campus will be ready to welcome students by October 26.

Parents took to social media to air their opinions, with some saying that the toilet and hand washing facilities were not “up to scratch before lockdown”.

Others said they had called to complain about the conditions of the facilities pre-lockdown, and that it would be preferred if children could continue through online learning until the new school is ready.

Council officers are currently working on the building, with work expected to be finished next week, ensuring that all toilets are to a good standard for pupils returning.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Some maintenance work is taking place at Inverurie Academy in preparation of the upcoming return to school.

“We are satisfied there are sufficient hand-washing facilities for the relatively short period the site will remain in use, and hand-sanitising stations will also be in operation throughout the school.”

Councillors in the area said that they had no doubt that the local authority would ensure the necessary measures were in place.

Councillor Lesley Berry, who represents the area, said: “I wouldn’t have any concerns about it not being fit for purpose.

“It’s a shame for everybody that they can’t go into the new school but it’s just for a few weeks, it’s not ready.

“It’s been a huge turn, they weren’t expecting to lift a finger to the old school. I’m delighted the kids are getting back full time, they will be missing seeing their friends and teachers.

“It will be fit for purpose for them.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Neil Baillie added: “Schools in general will be looked at, and all facilities will be ready for going back.”