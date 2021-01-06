North-east council extends applications for key worker childcare until midnight

A north-east council is allowing key workers to apply for childcare places until midnight.

Moray Council has said the move to reopen applications is due to the new Covid-19 lockdown measures revealed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday.

The Scottish Government has three categories of key workers which include health and care staff supporting the Covid-19 response, public sector employees such as police and other emergency services staff.

A statement issued by the local authority said parents who had previously been declined childcare could not apply again.

It said: “Parents are asked to explore alternative childcare options before completing the form in the interests of safety and are asked not to reapply if a previous request using this form was declined.

“In Moray, critical childcare provision will commence on January 6 with notification by schools of further approved places or otherwise using this reopened form on Thursday.

“Critical key worker childcare would then commence from Friday, 8 January 8 for additional children granted places.

“Online learning will start for all others in line with school approaches from January 11 until at least January 29.

“Moray Council nurseries and all other partner providers will only open to key worker and vulnerable children.”

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3b6JF8Z